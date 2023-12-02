The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra

'New golden era': Canberra Track Classic returns

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
December 2 2023 - 2:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of Australia's fastest running tracks will play a key role in the nation's build-up to the Paris Olympic Games next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help