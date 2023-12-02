'New golden era': Canberra Track Classic returns

One of Australia's fastest running tracks will play a key role in the nation's build-up to the Paris Olympic Games next year.
After a two-year hiatus, the Canberra Track Classic will return to Athletics Australia's calendar on March 2, 2024, in the lead-up to the Olympics.
It will allow Australia's Olympic hopefuls the chance to record qualifying times for Paris on the AIS track - long recognised as one of, if not the, fastest athletics track in the country.
It's still the site of Australia's women's 100-metre record of 11.11 seconds - set by Melissa Breen in 2014.
Athletics Australia chief executive Peter Bromley said ACT government funding helped resurrect the Canberra meet, which will form part of the World Athletics Continental Tour.
"Australian athletics has entered a new golden era, with its popularity increasing along with its standard internationally," he said.
"There's truly no better time to bring back such a fierce level of competition to Canberra.
"I'd like to thank the ACT government for their support of this event.
"With their belief, our athletes will be able to lay down their work for another all-important opportunity to qualify for Paris on one of the country's fastest tracks."
