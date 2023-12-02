The Canberra Times
Saturday, 2 December 2023
Home/Canberra

'I think that's possible': Kyrgios reveals timeline to keep playing before retirement

Melanie Dinjaski
By Melanie Dinjaski
Updated December 2 2023 - 3:56pm, first published 3:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's not clear when Nick Kyrgios will make his comeback, but the Canberran has assured fans he still has plenty more to give on court in the coming years, and one Aussie tennis legend agrees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Dinjaski

Melanie Dinjaski

Sports Reporter

Melanie Dinjaski is an experienced sports journalist at the Canberra Times with a genuine love of all sports. She's covered every code from NRL to NFL, and has experience in print, digital, podcasting, TV and video journalism, having spent time working in newsrooms at Nine, Fox Sports and Seven before moving to the capital. Melanie aims to bring Canberrans all the sports news they need to know - have a story worth sharing? Get in touch!

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.