'I think that's possible': Kyrgios reveals timeline to keep playing before retirement

It's not clear when Nick Kyrgios will make his comeback, but the Canberran has assured fans he still has plenty more to give on court in the coming years, and one Aussie tennis legend agrees.
In an interview with English television personality Piers Morgan, Kyrgios spoke candidly about the ups and downs of his career, from his infamous on-court outbursts, to his Twitter spats, mental health battle and injury struggles.
While Kyrgios has had to deal with multiple injury setbacks in the last year, from knee, foot and wrist issues, the 28-year-old revealed he still has the desire to keep playing at the highest level a little while longer.
"I definitely don't see myself going anywhere in the near future," Kyrgios said.
"I want to get back on the tour and have one to two more really, really good years and I think that's possible.
"Then, after, if there's some more leagues that are offering some nice money, then yeh, I'll definitely look at extending my career."
Kyrgios used an example of various soccer leagues around the world allowing some players to move to lower-level competition and play into their late 30s, but complained that tennis does not have many similar options.
Kyrgios suggested that with all the injuries he's had though, he doesn't want a long-lasting impact on his quality of life by playing on too long.
"When I have kids one day, I want to be able to run outside without pain and play with them," he said.
"I'm a day-by-day guy. I don't like setting goals or plans. I just take every day, and see how my body's feeling."
Aussie tennis great turned commentator Wally Masur formerly mentored Kyrgios as Davis Cup captain.
He believes Kyrgios still has up to four more years at his peak and that the ACT product will "definitely come back" strong.
"Sometimes you can't dictate injuries, but I feel like most players can play their best tennis between 25 and 32 years of age," Masur told The Canberra Times.
"I don't see that as being any different for Nick."
Kyrgios hasn't given great confidence that he'll be fit in time to play the Australian Open, or the upcoming Canberra International, with a niggling wrist injury continuing to delay his return.
Masur recalled how a wrist injury that former world No.3 Dominic Thiem suffered in 2021 hurt the grand slam winner right through last year, with a severe loss of power in his strokes.
It's unclear the extent of Kyrgios's wrist issue and whether he faces a difficult road back like Thiem who has slipped to 98th in the world rankings, however Masur said there's no use rushing a comeback if the Aussie star is not ready.
"Tennis is a funny sport in that you can't tape two fingers together or patch things up or take a needle and play," Masur said.
"There's such a volume of tennis to be played to get yourself to the point of playing matches that you just can't be carrying injury.
"From an Australian perspective, we'd love to see Nick happy healthy and back on the tour again, but we'll just have to wait to see how it plays out."
