Canberra rain has final say on Cavalry charge

The rain stopped for long enough to allow the Canberra Cavalry to split a double-header with the Perth Heat - just.
Even then it still had the final say, washing out the second game with one final downpour on Sunday.
That came after enough innings had been play to get a result, with the Heat winning 6-4 at Narrabundah Ballpark on Sunday to claim the series 2-1.
The Cavalry won the first game in Sunday's double-header 5-3, off the back of a Robbie Perkins three-run home run.
With one game unable to be played, there remains the possibility it could be added to the Cavalry's four-game series against the Heat in Perth in the lead-up to New Year's Eve.
That will be the ABL's call as Canberra's big wet continued.
The Cavalry are stuck at the bottom of the ABL ladder after three rounds, slumping below Perth into the cellar.
Cavalry manager Keith Ward said their pitching let them down - giving up too many walks to allow the Heat to get free opportunities.
He felt their hitters were doing their job, with third baseman Cory Acton coming in for special praise.
"Obviously not off to a great start [in the season] at all, but we're seeing a lot of positive signs," Ward said.
"We were right in every game this weekend ... realistically we were one hit away from winning three out of three.
"We created more opportunities than Perth. We hit the ball better than Perth. Probably to our detriment we walked too many guys and gave them too many free runners on base ... and you can't defend walks."
AT A GLANCE
Game one
Heat 020 001 0 3R 5H 1E
Cavalry 005 000 x 5R 10H 0E
Game two
Heat 300 120 0 6R 5H 0E
Cavalry 000 301 0 4R 7H 0E
