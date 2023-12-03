Residents seek cover as hailstorm hits Canberra

Kingston residents were forced to dash for cover when a hailstorm passed over the capital on Sunday.
Locals were spotted running for their cars as pellets of frozen rain fell in parts of the ACT.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast a high chance of showers, likely during the remainder of the afternoon and early evening with light winds.
Canberra receive 1 millimetre on rain from 9am to 3.30pm on Sunday as sounds of thunder rolled across the capital.
On Twitter, the bureau said storms were possible across eastern NSW and the ACT, including Canberra, but they were not expected to be severe.
Canberrans can however expect a brighter start to the week, with a partly cloudy 25 degrees on Monday before a mostly sunny 32 on Tuesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.