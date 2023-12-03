Two people rescued from 'suspicious' house fire

Two people were rescued from a house fire in Canberra's north on Sunday evening.
The Emergency Services Agency said the police were treating the blaze as "suspicious".
It tore through the two-storey building and granny flat on Packer Street in Weetangera as the rescue took place.
Police said one person was rescued from the house itself and the other from the flat.
One was taken to Canberra Hospital but neither person was badly injured but they did add: "The house sustained significant damage and the cause of the fire is being treated as suspicious."
Four fire engines were there, including an aerial appliance. There was also a control vehicle and a dangerous substances unit. Breathing apparatus was sent.
The ESA said the fire had been brought under control by 9.30pm but some firefighters remained on the scene.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.