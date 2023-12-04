The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Odds of further rate pain before Christmas on 'knife's edge'

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The biggest drop in job ads in more than five years and a sustained slowdown in gross operating profits has underlined expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia will keep interest rates on hold in the lead-up to Christmas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.