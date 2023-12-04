The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Canberra home buyers bucking national trend amid interest rates spiral

Adrian Rollins
By Adrian Rollins
December 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The ACT is at the forefront of a national surge in borrowing by first home buyers, with almost half of new mortgages in the territory being taken out by new entrants to the market - the highest proportion in the country.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Adrian Rollins

Adrian Rollins

Journalist

Adrian Rollins is economics correspondent for the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help