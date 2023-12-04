The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Legal action looms after Canberra restaurant shut down

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated December 4 2023 - 1:07pm, first published 12:58pm
Lawyers are preparing legal action after a Canberra restaurant was shut down when nearly two dozen people said they were ill after eating there. One was hospitalised.

