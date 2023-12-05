Summer storms and idiots with fireworks

Deb's no fan of public transport: "Spending more on public transport does not necessarily make using public transport more attractive. There are other issues that can put people off - for example, if you have to drive from your home to connect with public transport, where do you park your car? I know there are dedicated car parks for these purposes in the cities, but I'm sure they are filled quickly by commuters. What happens to someone wanting to use public transport later in the day? And have you ever been trapped on public transport with a lunatic swearing at everybody and throwing their arms around? Having this occur on a shiny new tram rather than an old rattler doesn't make it any easier to bear. Unfortunately, as our cities get bigger, more of us will be forced onto public transport. The comfort of car travel will be enjoyed only by the wealthy."