Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Superstar car heads to Canberra as city gears up for bumper Summernats

By Peter Brewer
December 5 2023 - 5:30am
A hand-built street machine described by experts as the best-ever to be produced in Australia will be brought to Summernats in January in a bid to win the event's much-coveted Chic Henry memorial grand champion broadsword.

