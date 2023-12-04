The Canberra Times
Monday, 4 December 2023
Labor MP dies after breast cancer battle

By Miriam Webber, and Adrian Rollins
Updated December 4 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 2:09pm
An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Labor MP Peta Murphy has died.

