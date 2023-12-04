Labor MP dies after breast cancer battle

An emotional Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has announced that Labor MP Peta Murphy has died.
"Every one of us in the Labor family is brokenhearted," the Prime Minster said. "Peta Murphy was brave, she was courageous and she was loved."
Speaking in Canberra, Mr Albanese paid tribute to the "extraordinary" Labor MP, who had been battling metastatic breast cancer.
"It was always clear just how much Peta cared for her community, her colleagues, and our country," Mr Albanese said.
MPs from across parliament paid tribute to Ms Murphy, 50, who was elected to the Victorian seat of Dunkley at the 2019 election.
Assistant Minister Andrew Leigh said Ms Murphy had "always been passionate about social justice, curious about the world, sport and witty", independent MP Monique Ryan said she had been one of parliament's "best and bravest", and Liberal MP Keith Wolohan, who served on a committee Ms Murphy chaired, described her as "a person of character and principle".
Treasurer Jim Chalmers said Ms Murphy was "an absolute gem of a person; so kind and so compassionate, so fun and so real", while Greens leader Adam Bandt said that "we're all poorer without her".
Mr Albanese said Ms Murphy "never asked for anything special" and "this Parliament was a better place" for her presence.
"While Peta's was a life so very well lived, it is hard to come to terms with the fact that she's no longer with us," he said. "Passing at just 50 years of age, far too young. With so much more to offer."
"From the squash court, to the law courts, to the House of Representatives, everything that Peter Murphy did, she did with her whole heart and what a warm, generous, strong and proud labour heart she had right up to last week," the Prime Minister said.
Mr Albanese said she insisted on attending Parliament last week even though "she was clearly very much not well" to advocate for a national registry for metastatic cancer patients.
"As ill as she was, she was again thinking about this. It was so true to Peta's character, that she channeled her personal battle with press breast cancer in a public policy, advocating always for others for better treatment, more services and stronger support," he said.
More to come.
