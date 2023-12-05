The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra

Tensions must be managed, not ignored. Time to bring funding forward

By Justin Bassi, Bec Shrimpton
December 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Geopolitics is driving the dangerous strategic realities that Australia faces.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.