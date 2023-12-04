The Canberra Times
Tuesday, 5 December 2023
Home/Canberra
Opinion

No time to drop guard, but full-on cyber war has been a non-event

Bradley Perrett
By Bradley Perrett
Updated December 5 2023 - 12:40am, first published 12:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the wilder versions that were put about, full-on cyber warfare would incapacitate an opposing military.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Perrett

Bradley Perrett

Columnist

Bradley Perrett is a regular ACM columnist with a focus on Australia's relationship with China, covering defence, strategy, trade, economics and domestic policy. He was based in Beijing as a journalist from 2004 to 2020.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help