The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Electric sales remain on the charge as ACT take-up leads the country

By Peter Brewer
December 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Tesla's Model 3 battery electric vehicle is on target to be the ACT's top-selling new vehicle in 2023, its year-to-date volumes in the territory almost doubling those of the Ford and Toyota light commercial vehicles dominating the sales charts elsewhere in the country.

