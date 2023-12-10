Books are the gifts that keep on giving for that hard-to-buy-for person

A property that is disposed of on death is not treated as a deprived asset. As far as the tax position goes, if you die first, your wife will become a co-owner of the investment property with your daughters. Her pension may be affected because she will lose the value of half the property, but she will also move down to the single homeowner threshold which is lower than the couple's threshold. You need to take advice - if the property is held as joint tenants your share would automatically go to your wife, irrespective of the terms of the will. Therefore, it may be better to have the property moved to tenants in common. In terms of capital gains tax, it may be payable once the inherited investment property is eventually sold by the beneficiaries.