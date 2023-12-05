Fire truck stolen from South Coast shed

Police on the far South Coast are appealing for the public's assistance after thieves broke into a locked shed and stole an RFS fire truck.
The light commercial 4WD tabletop was stolen from the shed at Nethercote, about 10kms north-east of Eden, between 11.30am Sunday and 4.30pm on Monday.
The Nissan ute is painted in the distinctive red colour of the NSW Rural Fire Service, and has flashing lights on the roof.
Police have been told the tabletop also carried a Stihl chainsaw, white hydrant stand, defibrillator, bolt cutters, jerry can and several hoses.
Police are urging anyone with information contact Bega Police Station (02) 6492 9999 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
