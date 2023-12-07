Ho, ho, ho: the definitive gourmet Christmas gift guide for 2023

Shopping for foodies can be tough. Do they really need more appliances? What cookbooks do they already have? What about a gift voucher for an experience they'll never forget? Or something simple they'll use everyday and be reminded of you?
Merry Christmas to all our food mad readers. May you find a gift you like under the tree this year. And I'd be most grateful for anything on this list.
Summer means salads and this OXO Good Grips salad spinner has all the features. The spinning basket doubles as a colander, the non-slip base prevents skidding and the durable dish moves seamlessly to the table. Dishwasher safe. $99.95.
This intricately detailed loaf pan from Nordic Ware features Santa's sleigh, complete with reindeer, beautifully embossed into the premium heavy-duty aluminium tin. The non-stick interior helps with baking and makes cleanup a breeze. Watch dessert fly. $99.95.
I can see many uses for Chasseur's mini cocotte set. A set of four in pretty pastel hues, perfect for sweet and savoury recipes. Serve them straight to the table, they're oven-safe up to 220C and easy to care for. Baked eggs and ham for sure. $199.
The Halliday Wine Club offers three tiers of memberships. Explorer (from $89/month) offers medal-winning wines suitable for everyday drinking. Enthusiast (from $139/month) is designed for enthusiasts and aficionados. Collectors ($300-400/month) can indulge in the very best.
Four Pillars head distiller Cameron Mackenzie places homemade puddings into the basket of the still, allowing the gin to steam and absorb all that rich pudding goodness. The resulting gin smells like gin and tastes like Christmas. $100 (700ml).
We're loving this beautiful stripey decanter from glass artists Ben Edols via the Canberra Glassworks. His "streamer decanter" is hand-blown glass, made in Canberra. From $440. An investment piece. Pair it with "continuum platter" by Jacqueline Knight and Edol's "cane bowl".
The third cookbook from Two Good Co pays homage a core belief that having less time or money should never mean less love and nourishment. More than 100 recipes from the likes of Kylie Kwong and Matt Moran plus many more. Change the Course. $45.
Matt Preston's memoir is the food book you didn't know you needed this Christmas. A story of family and food memories and his time in the public eye. Like Preston himself, it is joyous, funny and larger than life. Big Mouth: a memoir, by Matt Preston. Viking. $34.99.
2024 will be the year I get organised to cook every one of Tilly Pamment's cakes. There's nothing plain about them. Simple, delicious, seasonal offerings for every week of the year. The Plain Cake Appreciation Society: 52 weeks of cake, by Tilly Pamment. Murdoch Books. $39.99.
This IronClad L'il Legacy 20cm cast-iron pan is the perfect size for all sorts of dishes. $199.
The Drinkmate OmniFizz carbonates any beverage from juice to wine, even flat beer. $109.99.
This little Kenwood MultiPro Go food processor has all the functions of larger models.
Kenwood's Titanium Chef Baker XL standmixer allows you to weigh ingredients as you go. $599.
These Canberra-made bowls ($30.80) and milk jug ($26.50) from Bopdotz are rather calming.
Beans and pods by Redbrick Coffee ($18 and $12) and Canberra Thinks You're Boring Too drink bottle by North dot South. $45.
Maple and cinnamon granola from Ellie May's Homemade Goods. $25.
A little piece of Canberra for your fridge, or anywhere really, via fan-favourite Trevor Dickinson. $10.
You don't even have to bake this cookie dough from DessertMaster's Anna Polyviou. $9.95.
Stainless steel salad servers from Maggie Beer, finished with Italian olive wood handles. $49.95.
The Toujours range of Laguiole by Louis Thiers takes cutlery to another level. $349.
Get your loved one a voucher for one of Anneka Manning's BakeClub classes at Milton's Milkhaus. From $50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.