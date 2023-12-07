The biggest game in town is ... a game

Gwen doubts we'll cut ties: "That cunning fox John Howard managed to split the Republican 'Yes' vote in that referendum. The majority of Australians don't care about the monarchy. What they may be afraid of, though, since the Trump debacle and the raiding of the Capitol, is how to protect our democracy. If it were to go to a referendum again, the government would have to make sure they did a better job of informing the public than they did at our recent referendum (and the 'No' campaign in the Voice used the same tactics as the 'No' republican campaign, even to the point of 'elites' etc. It obviously works)."