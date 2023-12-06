Las Vegas Raiders: Canberra puts hand up for blockbuster trip

They were the fifth cab off the rank for the Las Vegas first edition and the Canberra Raiders have set their sights on starting their 2025 NRL campaign in Sin City.
The NRL club bosses' next meeting will be a two-day conference in Vegas next year and Raiders chief executive Don Furner will use it as a reconnaissance mission as well.
Furner will touch base with NFL team Las Vegas Raiders to see if they could use their namesake's training base.
He'll also have the chance to chat with the four NRL teams who will play in next year's showcase "round zero" to see what worked.
South Sydney, the Sydney Roosters, Brisbane and Manly will kick off the NRL's five-year plan to play a double header at Allegiant Stadium to start next season on March 3.
The Canberra Times can reveal the Raiders were the NRL's fifth-choice for 2024 if the Rabbitohs had've decided against being in the first batch.
The Raiders have a natural affinity for Las Vegas given they share the same moniker as Sin City's NFL team.
Both the Roosters and Broncos will base themselves in Los Angeles ahead of the games, while Souths will be in San Diego and Manly expected to be in Las Vegas.
Furner will pick their brains before finalising plans for the Green Machine.
"The next CEO's meeting will be in Vegas ... we're looking at facilities and hopefully we can be that team the year after," Furner said.
"I'll be looking at some facilities, going to some events - also seeing how it works and have a conference over there.
"I'll contact the Las Vegas Raiders before I go over and see if we're the team in '25 could we train where they are.
"That's part of it as well. We're hoping to be the team in '25.
"[The NRL] were waiting for Souths to commit, but if Souths weren't going to commit they asked us would we and we said yes.
"But Souths then decided to go. We will certainly be pushing to be the '25 team.
"That's why it would be good to do a bit of a [trip] over there and see what's worked well.
"Plus I can speak to the other four teams and say, 'How was your facilities? Was it better to stay in LA or Las Vegas?' and work out the dos and the don'ts."
