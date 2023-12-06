The Canberra Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Touching the tears of the dead and the living

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated December 7 2023 - 9:19am, first published 5:30am
The usual instruction is: "Don't touch the sculpture" but the new installation at the Australian War Memorial has the opposite. Its very purpose is to be touched and felt and smoothed.

