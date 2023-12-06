The Canberra Times
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Home/Canberra

'Do not interrupt': Mark Dreyfus loses temper at Sky News reporter

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated December 6 2023 - 5:46pm, first published 3:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has lost his temper, roaring "Do not interrupt!" at a Sky News reporter, declaring he would not be apologising in the wake of the High Court decision which led to the release of people from indefinite detention.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.