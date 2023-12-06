'Canberrans are still upset': PM rubs salt into Raiders' wounds

The Canberra Raiders' loss is the Prime Minister's gain, with Anthony Albanese firing a cheeky shot at the Green Machine about South Sydney's poaching of Jack Wighton.
Albanese's a big Souths fan - where former Raider Wighton will play next season, having already started his pre-season at Redfern.
And it's got the Prime Minister salivating about the Rabbitohs' prospects in the 2024 NRL campaign given they'll have a star-studded backline boasting Wighton in the centres.
After 242 NRL games with the Green Machine, Wighton's shifted to Sydney in search of a new challenge - and also to team up with good mate and cousin Latrell Mitchell.
Having that duo teaming up in the cardinal and myrtle had Albanese predicting big things for Souths.
On the flipside, the Raiders were tempering expectations with coach Ricky Stuart putting his faith in youth to help fill the Wighton void.
Canberra young guns Kaeo Weekes and Ethan Strange will spend the pre-season duking it out to fill the No.6 jersey Wighton's vacated.
Wighton will form a Souths centres pairing with Campbell Graham, while they'll also have Mitchell chiming in from fullback.
It especially makes for a mouth-watering Rabbitohs left edge, with five-eighth Cody Walker and flyer Alex Johnston providing plenty of strike on the edge where Wighton's expected to play.
Albanese was out watching the Prime Minister's XI take on Pakistan at Manuka Oval when the conversation turned to rugby league.
It had him excited about next year, while also rubbing salt in the Raiders' wounds.
"We've got Latrell, Jack Wighton coming from Canberra - the Canberrans are still a bit upset about that," Albanese told Fox Sports.
"What a backline we'll have next year - Campbell Graham, Jack Wighton in the centres, Latrell at the back, Cody at five-eighth.
"It will be an exciting year. I always think South Sydney are certain to not lose a game at this time of the season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.