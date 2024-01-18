The Canberra Times
Home/News/Business

The fear of missing out is real for these bosses

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
January 19 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bulk of bosses, at least in Canberra, say the benefits of flexible working conditions (like working from home) for employees and businesses cannot be ignored.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bageshri Savyasachi

Bageshri Savyasachi

Reporter

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.