Government agrees to split IR bill, in last day crossbench win

The four of the eight measures expected to pass the Senate on Thursday were in the Pocock/Lambie private senators' bills. They relate to opening access to workers compensation to first responders with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder from January 1, enhanced workplace protections for people experiencing family and domestic violence, expanding the functions of the Asbestos Safety and Eradication Agency to include silica, and ensuring employees of large companies get redundancy entitlements as a business downsizes due to insolvency.

