The Canberra Times
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Business
Breaking

Government agrees to split IR bill, in last day crossbench win

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
December 7 2023 - 8:43am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The government's second tranche of industrial reform will be split in two, with eight non-controversial worker safety measures to pass immediately, under a last parliamentary day of the year deal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.