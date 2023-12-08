The customer's always ripe, for a rip-off

This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
Not wanting to toot my horn too loudly, but fellow grocery shoppers often sneak admiring glances in my direction. Such a dab hand, they gush. You have the patience of a kindergarten teacher and the steady hands of a brain surgeon, they rave. I shrug modestly. But they're right.
I'm the sage of the supermarket. Unflappable. Serene. I've seen that gut-wrenching fear in the eyes of others; the trembling of their hands as they approach that moment of judgment. Not me. Slow and gentle is the key, you see.
So imagine my shock this week when, out of nowhere, that cold, accusatory voice began chanting "Unexpected item in bagging area". I panicked for the first time. Alarms shrieked. What had I done wrong? Was it that jar of marinated olives? Those devotees who once formed queues to observe my technique looked away in embarrassed sympathy.
Arrogance had gotten the better of me. There was a lesson in this, of course. There is no pleasing self-service checkouts, no matter your expertise or confidence. They're complex and mysterious, as unknowable as Labor's factions. Obeying no known laws of physics, they would have reduced even Oppenheimer to a quivering mess.
Is it any wonder they have come to symbolise not just the avarice and arrogance of Australia's major supermarkets, but their condescending treatment of customers?
Supermarket companies persist with the myth of self-service checkouts - that they are beacons of efficiency, bestowed on us to "enrich the customer experience" because of "changing consumer patterns". Now, belatedly, I know the truth others have whispered for so long. They are not just where your dignity goes to die. They are also the place where zucchinis are publicly exposed and shamed for identifying as cucumbers.
These infuriating cost-cutting devices are just one reason to welcome a Senate inquiry investigating the market power of our big supermarkets and the mounting allegations they have profiteered in these inflationary times.
"This inquiry is a critical step toward dismantling the market concentration that's led to unfair pricing and stifled competition," said a Greens spokesman after the party secured crossbench support for the Senate probe. "We'll find a way to dismantle their power and bring grocery prices down."
Attempting to break the duopoly of Coles and Woolworths and their control of two-thirds of Australia's grocery market might be a stretch for the Greens. Still, it's about time something was done to prick the smugness of these two grocery giants after they recorded a combined profit of more than $2.7 billion this year, a result well-above pre-pandemic levels.
The looming Senate inquiry is important not just because it threatens to expose the inner workings of two of the most powerful corporations in the country and whether they have been fleecing their customers. It also has the potential to further undermine credibility in that once highly esteemed institution, the Reserve Bank.
Woolworths' profits this year involved record-high operating margins at a time when food bills were soaring and families were, and remain, struggling across the country. And yet we were told these profits were due to some vague "improved business operations" and the canny repair of broken supply chains.
Have we not tired of this corporate doublespeak? Most of us know price gouging when we experience it, the same way we smell hypocrisy when corporate giants pose as family friends. We've endured years of such appalling behaviour from airlines, banks and power and fuel companies.
Yet the Reserve Bank has been adamant that corporate profiteering was not an inflationary trigger. It's a view widely ridiculed by many economists because one of the truths practitioners of the dismal science cling to is that companies with market power always increase their prices more than those facing competition.
If this Senate inquiry finds evidence of price gouging, the RBA's credibility, already teetering after 13 interest rate rises in 15 months, will be shot.
The Coles-Woolworths duopoly, a rarity in the western world, doesn't underline just how small Australia is. It's a towering example of how small our regulators think.
In Britain, where up to eight grocery companies battle for the consumer dollar, ferocious competition has led to record spending on promotions and made it cheaper for consumers approaching the Christmas period.
Other nations, including NZ and Canada, constantly place pressure on grocery prices by threatening supermarket chains with sanctions and forced divestments.
So fingers crossed for this Senate inquiry. May it get to the bottom of this mess and repay our grocery giants with a few unexpected items of their own.
