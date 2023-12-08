The customer's always ripe, for a rip-off

Sue writes: "My game playing got off the ground a long time ago. It rarely landed on the log I was aiming for, mostly landing in the water. Truth? I just couldn't raise the interest. I really didn't care where Carmen Miranda was either! There were always so many other things I either had to, or wanted to do, or read, or make. For me, computers and other things electronic, were and still are ways of doing things more quickly, or of accessing people or information as needed. YouTube is one of my favourite learning resources. I am not trying to take any sort of moral high ground here. I have watched and been impressed by students using computers for game playing who in the process learn to evaluate situations to make informed decisions, to work effectively in groups, listen to each other's point of view, consider possible consequences of various possible actions, develop characters in complex ways, and in the process develop some quite complex social skills for themselves. I would, however, recommend the resources of the e-Safety Commission to parents out their concerned about the possible dangers their children could be exposed to."