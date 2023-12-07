AI reveals Canberra's fashion choices - suburb by suburb

AI is now telling Canberrans how to dress - suburb by suburb.
In Gungahlin, it's Country Road; in Queanbeyan it's Cotton On.
A JAG little black dress is recommended for Belconnen women, while those in Woden are being directed to a pair of classic Levi's.
At least that's according to artificial intelligence-powered technology created for time-poor fashionistas.
Thredicated, a fashion platform that pairs AI technology with personal styling, has found the top must-have items for Canberrans, thanks to selections made by AI.
They are:
1. The Calibre Tech Knit Collar is the top pick for men in Civic while for women in the city, it's the Longchamp Le Pilage shoulder tote.
2. Gungahlin men are being directed to Clothing Co Twill shorts, while for women it's classic Country Road Striped T-shirt.
3. AI reckons a Calibre Delave Linen End on End Blazer will do well for the men of Griffith in the inner-south, while the Oroton Tie Back Sundress is the pic for women.
4. In Woden, men should, apparently, be wearing the Trenery Regular Fit Linen long-sleeve shirt while women need the Levis Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans.
5. The blokes of Belconnen are going for a high-end look with Polo Ralph Lauren Classic Fit Polo while the women are opting for a classic LBD with the Jag Lois Cotton Tied Dress.
6. Crossing the border, the women of Queanbeyan are going hot for the Cotton On Summer Tiered Maxi Dress and the men are going back to basics with the Academy Brand Volley Shorts
Threadicated founder Danielle Johansen wanted the fuss out of shopping and provide a personalised service accessible to everybody.
"A lot of people have been wearing a slight variation of the same thing for the last 30-plus years. People are usually drawn towards what is comfortable and what they know," Johansen said.
"The heart of Threadicated lies in its use of AI to meticulously analyse an extensive range of hundreds of fashion brands, selecting clothing suited to our client's unique requirements, including budget, body shape, style, and region.
"An accredited stylist then reviews these selections and decides on the perfect five pieces that we'll send to the client to try on in the comfort of their own home."
The AI does the heavy lifting by excluding thousands of products that aren't right for the client, so the human stylist can focus on the ones that are a match.
"While finding trends on TikTok or Instagram is one thing, knowing what suits your unique style and is trending in your area can be tricky. Threadicated's AI uses vast amounts of data to swiftly select styles trending in your local," Ms Johansen said.
