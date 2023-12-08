Randwick tips and form: Step Aside primed to star for Waller

9. I'mintowin was beaten as a short-priced favourite second up but it was only by a narrow margin and he brought about his own undoing. Want to give him the chance to bounce back now third up. The former New Zealand-trained galloper raced a touch keen in the middle stages. That perhaps proved the difference at the end. He gave a kick in the straight but was collared on the line. A sucker punch from a horse camped on his back. The four-year-old was also jumping from 1500m to 1850m. There is also some argument to be made that he went too slow in front and wasn't allowed to use his biggest weapon, his speed. We saw that from him at his first run in Australia, pulling his rivals out of their comfort zone. That win pegged him as a horse that'll zip through the grades. Maps to get control again with Tim Clark jumping on.