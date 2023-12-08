The Canberra Times
Randwick tips and form: Step Aside primed to star for Waller

By Brad Gray
December 8 2023 - 1:40pm
Race 1 - 12:20PM ORAN PARK HIGHWAY (1400 METRES)

2. Burrandana has form around all the right horses. It's amazing that he is yet to win a Highway Handicap given his talent. It's unfair to tag him as a backmarker, with his settling position dictated to by a run of wide draws. When he has come up with an inside draw he has been able to take advantage of it. He resumed over 1400m in Highway company last campaign, flashing home late from out the back. He then ran a string of seconds behind Chase My Crown, Eaglemont and Holstein.

