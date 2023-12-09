How Joe dodged a bullet and dedicated his life

Following the Battle of Letpanthonbyin, Mullins spent eight weeks in hospital in Pegu with infected legs from leach bites sustained while marching through paddy fields. He had time to reflect that up until this point he had been "following Jesus afar off" and it was time to recommit his life to serving the Lord Jesus fully. He therefore resolved to apply for ordination in the Church of England. In 1952 Mullins travelled to India to work with Scripture Union among school children, and for 12 years from 1962 pastored St John's Church in Bengalaru. In June 1955, he met Edith Helen Gooding in Laundaur, North India while Edith was at language school learning Hindi. At a prayer meeting Mullins heard Edith pray and realised this was the woman he wanted to marry. They were married at All Saints Cathedral, Allahabad on December 5, 1956 and had six children, two of whom still live in Canberra. Edith predeceased him in 2009.