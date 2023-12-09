The Canberra Times
How Joe dodged a bullet and dedicated his life

By July 16, 1920 to December 2, 2023
December 10 2023 - 5:00am
Gazing at the two gaping holes in his helmet where Japanese bullets had penetrated the steel and the dent where a bullet had bounced off, it was as if Major Joe Mullins heard the voice of God saying to him, "Joe, you've no right to be alive. Your only right to live, is to give yourself back to me".

