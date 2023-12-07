The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Why listing Hamas as a terrorist organisation is unhelpful

By Clive Williams
December 8 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The "war in Gaza" segment of the SBS evening news invariably includes the comment that Hamas is designated by Australia as a terrorist organisation. But the listing of militant nationalist organisations like Hamas (or Hezbollah) as terrorist entities can be contentious and may be of debatable value.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.