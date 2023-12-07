Why listing Hamas as a terrorist organisation is unhelpful

The US was the first country to designate the whole of Hamas as a foreign terrorist organisation, back in 1997. Canada followed in 2002. The UK listed Hamas's military wing, the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, as a terrorist organisation in 2001, but did not designate the whole of Hamas until 2019. Australia designated the military wing as a terrorist organisation in 2003, and the whole of Hamas in 2022. New Zealand still considers only the military wing to be a terrorist organisation.