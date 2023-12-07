The ghosts of education ministers past are haunting Jason Clare

But pracs, work experience, placements, none of that really prepares you for what it's like when you work full-time at anything. I did a long, long placement at a newspaper when I was a girl. I can assure you it was nothing like being shouted at by a senior editor for using the word "seems" in my copy. You have to embody the traits needed for your job - and you don't get that through doing work you are not responsible for. And believe me, there is no way I would trust a work experience kid with my grandchlidren. Being responsible makes the difference.