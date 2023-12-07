The Canberra Times
'Significant issue': New cameras detect many bad habits on Gungahlin Drive

By Peter Brewer
December 8 2023 - 5:30am
Canberra's two "hidden" mobile phone detection cameras are revealing the true nature of this dangerous driving offence in the ACT, recording an average of more than 330 offences every day.

