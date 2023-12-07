All hail Queen Maggie Beer, pheasant resplendent

Beer is no stranger to having her portrait painted, it's happened five times. For the Archibald Prize in 2008, Barry McCann painted her and chef Simon Bryant on the set of their successful The Cook and The Chef television series. In a lovely coincidence, Barton won that year, for her You are what is most beautiful about me, a self-portrait with her children Kell and Arella. Barton also won the Archibald in 2013, for her portrait of actor Hugo Weaving.