The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

All hail Queen Maggie Beer, pheasant resplendent

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated December 7 2023 - 6:57pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Maggie Beer must be the only person in the world who doesn't believe she's a total queen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.