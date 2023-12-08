The Canberra Times
Labor has been dancing to the Opposition's tune

Jack Waterford
By Jack Waterford
Updated December 8 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 12:00pm
Labor has won one federal election from Opposition, and almost another, by bowing to a Coalition narrative about the menace of refugee boat people and by consciously adopting a policy almost entirely identical to it.

Jack Waterford is a former editor of The Canberra Times.

