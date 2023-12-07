New Year's Eve midnight fireworks canned

There will be no midnight fireworks display at Lake Burley Griffin on New Year's Eve.
The 9pm fireworks will go for 15-minutes and be synchronised with a soundtrack, arts minister Tara Cheyne said in a statement.
It will feature the same amount of fireworks as in previous years.
"A single extended fireworks spectacular is planned this year at the more popular time of 9pm," Ms Cheyne said.
"Past attendance numbers have shown that the community strongly favours the earlier showtime, as it is more suitable for families.
"We are consolidating the same volume of fireworks previously spread across two shows into one huge fireworks spectacular launched from the Central Basin and Commonwealth bridge to ensure a great view for everyone. It is sure to be a memorable experience."
There will be three hubs featuring music from local DJs, Boom Box 2U at Rond Terrace, Regatta Point and Commonwealth Place.
The display can also be seen from Mount Ainslie Nature Reserve, Red Hill Nature Reserve, and other viewpoints in Acton, Civic, Barton, Campbell, Kingston, Reid, Russell and Yarralumla.
"For those keen to keep the party going after 9.00pm, head into the city and support our sensational local venues," she said.
