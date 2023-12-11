An odd fondness for assembling flat packs

"I flatly refuse to use self-service checkouts," writes Elaine. "Not only are they annoying, as you demonstrate, they do people out of jobs, a very important factor in the country town where I live. Even our Aldi has succumbed to this menace! Indeed, if I am standing in a staffed checkout queue and the supervisor tries to direct shoppers to the self service machines I have been known to say in a loud voice: 'No, I have a philosophical objection to self service: I want to keep people in jobs!' Not only do I get a grateful smile from the checkout operator, others in the queue agree with me (but they don't, sadly, speak up!) As for price gouging, don't get me started! Items don't jut creep up by 10 per cent they leap frog by 20-25 per cent! There are certain products I only buy on special, the price they used to be, as any canny shopper will do. And why should a laundry product that used to cost $4 now cost $7? That's price gouging."