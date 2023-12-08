'If I didn't live here, I'd want to come for a holiday': meet our tourism queen

Mrs Barclay is one of Canberra's pioneering Cusack family. Her mother Joan was a Cusack and helped the family to build its furniture business in Canberra. Joan and Clive had eight children, instilling in them all the need to give back to their community. Mrs Barclay, married to King O'Malley's pub owner Peter Barclay, has always understood small business and run with the family philosophy that you "get what you give".