The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Urgent concerns for welfare of missing man

By Staff Reporters
December 8 2023 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police say they and family have urgent concerns for the welfare of a Canberra man who is missing and want help to find him.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.