Urgent concerns for welfare of missing man

Police say they and family have urgent concerns for the welfare of a Canberra man who is missing and want help to find him.
Tjhey said 32-year-old man Greg Bersinic had not been seen or heard from since Thursday, December 7. He was last seen in Isabella Plains.
"He is described as being of Caucasian in appearance, about 185cm (6'1") tall, with medium build, scruffy dark hair and green/hazel eyes. Greg has a beard and a large tattoo on his left forearm as well as a tattoo on the side of his head," police said in a statement.
"He was last seen wearing dark tracksuit pants, a dark green Tommy Hilfiger jacket and a dark Tommy Hilfiger bucket hat.
"Police and Greg's family hold urgent concerns for his welfare and are requesting the public's assistance in locating him."
