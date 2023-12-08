Popular swimming spots closed next week despite hot weather

Many Canberrans will want to head to their favourite waterways in the next week, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 37 degrees and children off school.
However, seven popular swimming spots like Casuarina Sands and Kambah Pool are being closed due to poor water quality, ACT Parks and Conservation has announced.
Parts of the Murrumbidgee River and Paddy's River will be closed to swimming until Thursday, December 14.
Recent heavy rain has caused poor water quality, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service's Stephen Alegria said.
"Water quality testing results have shown elevated bacteria levels," he said.
"We're currently going through a heat wave so I know Canberrans will be eager to cool off in our waterways for a swim.
"[We] urge people for their own safety to please avoid swimming in these areas until water quality returns to a safe level.
"If you were planning to head out for a swim this weekend to beat the heat, you may want to take the opportunity to check out one of the ACT's public pools or aquatic centres instead."
Waterways can be unpredictable and the closed spots will still be open for land-based activities, Mr Alegria said.
"Even in ideal conditions our waterways can be unpredictable, and you should always take care, be prepared, and only swim to your ability," he said.
"All of the areas closed for swimming are still open for all land-based activities like walking and picnicking."
