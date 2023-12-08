Voluntary assisted dying legislation must be amended in the ACT

Calvary remains committed to delivering highly valued, specialised palliative care to the communities we serve. We have a strong and proud history of doing exactly this in Canberra and NSW. In order to ensure that choice is not just a principle but a reality, high quality palliative and end-of-life care must be easily accessible to all in the ACT and in NSW. We urge the ACT government to fund universal access to palliative and end-of-life care for all people who access healthcare services in the ACT, including those from the places in NSW that surround the ACT.