Handmade Market, potters fair, Christmas carols and more this weekend

A good chance to buy some unique Christmas gifts at the Handmade Market this weekend.
The market is on at Exhibition Park in Canberra on Friday from 5pm to 9pm and Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.
More than 260 Australian makers and designers will be selling their wares.
Parking and entry is free.
The fair is now open daily from 10am to 4pm at the Canberra Potters Gallery at 1 Aspinall Street in Watson. Find the perfect gift while supporting local artisans.
The Canberra Times Carols by Candlelight is on Saturday at the new family-friendly time of 6pm at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park.
Enjoy the beautiful voices of the Woden Valley Youth Choir and the wonderful musicianship of the Canberra City Band.
Bring a picnic or else food vendors will be on-site.
The event is free. Gates open at 5pm.
Santa will be making an appearance.
And you can expect all of the classics, including Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, Silent Night, Jingle Bells, We Wish You A Merry Christmas, and Hark The Herald Angels Sing!
Canberra favourite Lucy Sugerman is performing a set of stripped-back songs on Sunday with her band, setting up for a cruisy Sunday evening.
She will be performing at Gang-Gang Cafe in Downer from 6pm to 9pm on Sunday. The support act is Lara Buchanan. Tickets from https://events.humanitix.com/
The German Markets are at the Harmonie German Club in Narrabundah on Sunday from 9am to 1pm.
There will be stalls, a German deli, jumping castle, sausage cart and entertainment. Entry is free.
The market will be followed by the Canberra Blues Society's Christmas party and pro jam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.