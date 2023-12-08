The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Good News

'I had tears': here are Canberra's volunteers of the year

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
December 9 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Richard Allen was still on cloud nine yesterday after being named Canberra's 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.