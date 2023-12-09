The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

England international sets sights on Raiders debut in round one

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
Updated December 9 2023 - 6:06pm, first published 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Morgan Smithies jokes he doesn't play golf or fish, so he might need to get better at both to fit in at the Canberra Raiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.