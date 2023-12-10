The Canberra Times
Not just home owners feeling sting of interest rate rises

Scott Hannaford
By Scott Hannaford
Updated December 11 2023 - 6:43am, first published December 10 2023 - 10:30pm
It's not just home owners feeling the sting from a series of recent interest rate hikes. The cost of servicing the nation's debt is expected to jump by $80 billion over the coming years, new Treasury estimates reveal.

