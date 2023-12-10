'A big part of our side': concern for star United striker after massive win

Canberra United hopes to catapult back into A-League contention after finally securing its first win of the season at McKellar Park, but will sweat on the health of hat-trick hero Vesna Milivojevic.
It was a gutsy 97-minute effort by United in steamy conditions, defeating Brisbane 5-1 despite being clearly outsized and less experienced, with Matildas star Tameka Yallop lining up for the Roar.
Milivojevic was the star for Canberra, her hat-trick taking her season total to eight and also top of the league's goal-scoring ranks.
However, she fell awkwardly late in the game clutching her left knee, which will be cause for concern.
"Vesna is a player that gets very emotional, but on first look it doesn't seem to be any ligament damage, and it's possibly some bruising of the knee cap," coach Njegosh Popovich told The Canberra Times.
"We hope that she's right with a short turnaround to our next game this week. She's a big part of our side.
"It was almost a complete performance today which we've been working hard on.
"To finish the game with 10 players and manage the game as we did shows some girls becoming women today in the football sphere and that maturity will just grow."
Losing three of their four matches before Sunday - albeit by only a goal each - United sat last on the A-League ladder at kick-off. But Canberra still had the fifth-highest goals-for record, with two matches in hand after postponements.
And following its goals bonanza on Sunday, United is now off the bottom on the ladder, with more goals scored (15) than its next opponent, fourth-placed Melbourne Victory (14), putting it in prime position to charge up the table.
Canberra got off to sensational start through Milivojevic's sixth-minute goal off a Sofia Christopherson cross. In the 17th minute, Canberra doubled its advantage, Milivojevic again scoring from close range.
The defensive unit of Emma Ilijoski and Young Matildas Sasha Grove and goalkeeper Chloe Lincoln were in fine touch as Brisbane threatened at times, but came away empty-handed.
Christopherson nailed a maiden A-League goal to remember, a cracking strike placed perfectly to beat Brisbane goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz.
Just 30 seconds into the second half Mary Stanic-Floody extended Canberra's lead to four with a scrambling effort, however, Brisbane responded soon after through Sharn Freier to put the visitors on the board.
Milivojevic sealed her hat-trick in the 73rd minute, only to be substituted off soon after with what was feared to be a serious knee injury.
The Serbian international looked distressed while being consulted by Canberra's team physiotherapist, as she was given a rousing ovation from the 1236 in attendance while walking off the field gingerly.
CANBERRA UNITED 5 (Vesna Milivojevic 6m, 17m, 73m, Sofia Christopherson 37m, Mary Stanic-Floody 46m) bt BRISBANE ROAR 1 (Sharn Freier 49m) at McKellar Park on Sunday. Crowd: 1236.
