Motorcyclist flees police by running red light, riding on bike path: police

A Canberra motorbike rider who sped past a police vehicle fled from officers by running a red light and driving along a bike path, police say.
Police said they were driving south on the Majura Parkway when a motorbike sped past them on Friday, December 1.
"Police activated their lights and siren and the rider indicated he would pull off the road, however he failed to do so," they said in a statement.
"Soon after he exited onto Fairbairn Avenue where he allegedly proceeded through the intersection against the lights and then travelled down an adjacent bike path. Due to concerns for community safety, the pursuit was terminated."
They said they identified the rider, and arrested a 33-year-old Forde man at a building site in north Canberra on Thursday, December 7.
He was charged with eight offences including failing to stop for police, unlicenced driving, using an unregistered and uninsured vehicle, speeding, dangerous driving, not keeping left, not stopping at lights and driving in a bike lane.
He is expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court in January.
