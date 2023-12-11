The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Opinion

Whistleblowing's legal limits are said to be complex. It shouldn't be

Zoë Wundenberg
By Zoë Wundenberg
December 12 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wikileaks founder, "hacktivist" and whistleblower, Julian Assange is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Zoë Wundenberg

Zoë Wundenberg

Columnist

Zoë Wundenberg is a careers consultant and un/employment advocate at impressability.com.au, and a regular columnist for ACM.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.