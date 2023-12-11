Whistleblowing's legal limits are said to be complex. It shouldn't be

Wikileaks obtained and published information with Assange describing himself as a "conduit". His publications included information that had been requested under the US' Freedom of Information Act by media outlets, but had been denied such as video footage of a Baghdad airstrike conducted on July 12, 2007, showing US soldiers fatally shooting 18 civilians from a helicopter; reports into corruption that have been prevented from being published due to an injunction granted to those named in the report; and Iraq war logs encompassing over 390,000 field reports that chronicle alleged war crimes, provided by former US Army soldier, Chelsea Manning.