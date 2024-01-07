Follow the Golden Globe Awards live: First win for Aussie nominees

Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki has scored her first Golden Globe win at the 2024 ceremony on January 8.
Debicki's portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown saw her take out the best supporting actress in a TV series at the Beverly Hills awards night.
Elizabeth Debicki is among three Australian actresses recognised at this year's Golden Globes.
Barbie star and producer Margot Robbie looks to add a seventh Golden Globe win for best performance by a female actor in a motion picture - musical or comedy.
Fellow Aussie Sarah Snook could secure a second Golden Globe for her role in Succession, after winning the best supporting actress in a TV series in 2022.
The Barbenheimer phenomenon around the same day release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has continued, with the films leading the field with nine and eight nominations respectively.
In television Succession's final season earned the series a leading nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building with five each.
A new category in 2024 recognises films that earned $150 million or more, or the equivalent in streaming numbers, has earned Time's Person of the Year Taylor Swift a nomination for her record-breaking concert film, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.
The 81st Golden Globe Awards are being held in Los Angeles, California from 11am AEDT on January 8 and are broadcast live on streaming service Stan.
Best Director - Motion Picture
Best Motion Picture - Animated
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture - Non-English Language
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture - Drama
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role On Television
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series - Musical Or Comedy
Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series - Drama
Best Performance In Stand-Up Comedy On Television
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Television Series - Drama
Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
