Would you take on an obstacle course 18 metres off the ground?

Intrepid Canberrans will be able to tackle obstacles as high as 18 metres off the ground when the ACT's first Treetops Adventure Park opens next year.
Based in Majura Pines, the park will feature four children's courses and six adult courses with more than 100 obstacles for Canberrans to conquer.
Visitors will be able to explore the capital's forest by moving through trees and various other obstacles reaching up to 18 metres above ground.
Other parks across the country also offer activities like ziplining and a zipcoaster - a mix of a zipline and a roller coaster.
Children's courses will be suitable for kids aged three to seven, while adult courses will be open to those aged eight and older.
Experience Co chief executive John O'Sullivan said completing the obstacle gave visitors a "real sense of achievement".
"You're immersed in nature, you're doing an adventure activity, and you're actually really challenging yourself on so many different levels," he said.
The $1.3 million development has received a $100,000 grant from the ACT government through the Tourism Product Development Fund and is expected to draw in some 30,000 visitors a year.
It will add to 15 other sites across the country, including eight in NSW.
Mr O'Sullivan said Canberra was a "logical expansion" for the company.
"We just felt that a missing piece of our puzzle was the ACT. It's got a great demographic for Treetops Adventure, a lot of families, a lot of adults as well."
"It's a great city in terms of adventure activities. You only have to look at mountain biking for as an example of that."
Mr O'Sullivan said the park would serve the local community but could also contribute to enticing visitors to stay in the territory longer.
"Canberra has got so many rich experiences ... but [the park] can contribute [to] people extending their stay ... which I think is as important as attracting them there."
Chief Minister Andrew Barr said the park was an exciting new attraction for Canberra.
"It's a great addition to the ACT's nature-based tourism offering," he said.
