The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Would you take on an obstacle course 18 metres off the ground?

Natalie Vikhrov
By Natalie Vikhrov
December 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Intrepid Canberrans will be able to tackle obstacles as high as 18 metres off the ground when the ACT's first Treetops Adventure Park opens next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Vikhrov

Natalie Vikhrov

Federal politics and public service reporter

Natalie Vikhrov reports on federal politics and public service for The Canberra Times. Prior to this, she spent several years covering human rights in Eastern Europe, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Get in touch via natalie.vikhrov@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.