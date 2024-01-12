The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Pipe it, fill it, pack it: the fresh dirt on ACT's next light rail project

PB
By Peter Brewer
January 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It will be five long years before the most expensive dollar-per-kilometre ACT taxpayer-funded infrastructure project since self-government starts turning a steel wheel.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PB

Peter Brewer

Reporter

Telling the truth and holding agencies accountable must matter to us all. It's also important to tell the story well, and factually. Contact me at peter.brewer@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.