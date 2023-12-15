Magical Christmas Park in Farrer is a beacon in the suburbs

Have you spotted the field of Christmas trees that has sprung up in Farrer?
It's called the Christmas Park.
Four hundred Christmas trees strung with lights will spark on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night, December 15-17.
And then there is the centrepiece tree - a 17m-high Christmas tree that creates a stunning spectacle at night, its star a beacon in the suburbs.
Anyone can visit the beautiful scene in the grounds of the Croatian Catholic Centre in Beasley Street, Farrer on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 11.30pm.
Entry is by gold coin donation, with proceeds going to charity.
Father Anto Simunovic is blessing the big Christmas tree at 6pm on Friday.
Each of the 400 smaller trees have been put up as a unique fundraising idea to help families in need at Christmas.
Individuals, families and businesses can sponsor a tree, with all proceeds going to the charity St Anthony's Bread.
A tree can be sponsored at www.christmaspark.com.au/
Amaroo businessman and philanthropist Robert Azdajic first held the Christmas Park last year in Hall.
He was inspired by his daughter Ruzica who wanted to do something for charity for Christmas.
This year, he has brought the Christmas Park into the Canberra suburbs, hoping even more people get to enjoy it.
Mr Azdajic, who runs a maintenance business, said he was looking for a way to help families in Canberra who "had barely anything" to enjoy a happy Christmas.
All proceeds go to St Anthony's Bread, with 58-year-old Mr Azdajic putting up the trees himself with just the help of one other worker and the charity taking no administration fees.
It has taken him 10 days to get the Christmas Park up and running.
"It's really nice to try to make people smile for Christmas," Mr Azdajic said.
He has donated his own money to establishing the event, which he wants to continue each year, for many years.
Santa Claus will also be visiting the Christmas Park between 6.30pm and 7.30pm Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Grab a photo with the big man in red or write him a letter.
To register as a sponsor book online, email sponsor@christmaspark.com.au or call 0451 683 110.
Each tree will feature the name of its sponsor.
